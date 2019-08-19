School to pay fine in settlement
BLOOMINGTON — A settlement has been reached after the parents of a disabled girl filed a discrimination complaint against a Bloomington Montessori school with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Herald-Times reported Saturday that Beth Buggenhagen and Lawrence McAlpin have a daughter with mutism, which is an anxiety disorder that affects a child’s ability to speak and communicate.
The parents met with school officials for an accommodation plan that included more time for tests.
However, in 2018 the parents received a letter that the school wouldn’t be renewing enrollment saying the school “has not been and does not have the capacity to be a good fit your family.”
Under the settlement the school has to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and adopt a disability nondiscrimination policy.
Art school based on unbuilt design
BLOOMINGTON — The new home of Indiana University’s art school will be modeled after an unbuilt fraternity house a famed modernist architect designed in the 1950s.
IU’s trustees recently approved construction of the $10 million Mies van der Rohe Building.
When completed in 2021, it will bring the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design’s programs together within one building.
The Herald-Times reports the 10,000-square-foot structure will be made of limestone, steel and glass, with second-floor windows spanning floor to ceiling.
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed a fraternity house for Phi Lambda Phi in the early 1950s, but it went unbuilt.
Carmel paying $64,000 for change
CARMEL —Carmel is spending $64,000 to put its name on a U.S. 31 sign that’s inside its city limits but welcomes drivers to the neighboring city of Westfield.
Westfield spent about $300,000 last year on installing the totem-style sign with “Westfield” on both its north and south sides, giving southbound drivers entering Carmel the impression that they are heading into Westfield.
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard says his city wasn’t aware the sign would say “Westfield” on both sides until it was in place. Brainard says the cost of installing a new “Carmel” panel on the totem’s southbound side is much less than building another sign.
