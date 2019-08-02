Indiana gets $17M in airport grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The latest round of federal airport infrastructure grants to Indiana includes $4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation and security enhancements.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced a total of $478 million in infrastructure grants nationwide, including more than $17 million for Indiana.
The Indiana grant awards include $1.12 million to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington for taxiway rehabilitation, $982,000 to Mettel Field in Connersville for runway rehabilitation, $945,000 to La Porte Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation, and $823,500 to Logansport/Cass County Airport for runway lighting.
Woman's remains found in cemetery
SOUTH BEND — Human remains found earlier this year in a northern Indiana cemetery have been confirmed to be those of a Michigan woman who vanished last year.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that the Indiana State Police laboratory has verified the remains are those of 41-year-old Natily Nacole Franklin of Decatur, Michigan.
The remains were discovered March 21 on the property of the Chapel Hill Funeral Home/Cemetery in Osceola.
New Subaru models rolling out in Indiana
LAFAYETTE — Production has started on two new vehicle models at Subaru's Indiana factory.
The new 2020 Subaru Outback SUV and Legacy sedan models rolled off the assembly line during a ceremony at the Subaru Indiana Automotive factory in Lafayette.
Factory senior vice president Scott Brand says Monday's ceremony was the culmination of two years of work on the new models.
The Lafayette factory now has about 5,700 workers and in April produced its 4 millionth vehicle since opening in 1989. The factory started building the Ascent SUV last year and also makes the Impreza car.
Bloomington suspends markets over threats
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton has suspended Saturday farmers markets in his city for the next two weeks after learning of "threats from individuals who have connections to past white nationalist violence."
The city on Monday announced it was canceling the markets this Saturday and on Aug. 10 because of public safety concerns amid escalating tension between protesters and a vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group.
Rapper's concert rescheduled Sept. 11
INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Cardi B's concert, which was postponed Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.
The rapper postponed her Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.
A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans. The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena.
— The Associated Press
