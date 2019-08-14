Community development meeting set for Thursday
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, at City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.
This meeting is open to the public.
Big revenue drop expected for crops
INDIANAPOLIS — An agriculture economist is projecting a nearly 20% drop in revenue for Indiana's corn and soybean crops this year.
That prediction from Purdue University professor Chris Hurt comes after Indiana farmers faced several weeks of planting delays because of persistent spring rainfalls, followed a long summer dry spell. Hurt says those troubles and the ongoing U.S. trade fight with China could lead to a $1.3 billion revenue drop for Indiana's corn and soybean crops from last year's $6.8 billion.
Legislator jailed on drunken driving charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A state legislator from Indianapolis was arrested over the weekend on drunken driving and other charges.
An Indianapolis police report says Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal was arrested after officers were called late Saturday about a man impersonating a police officer. Forestal was booked into jail on preliminary charges of impersonating a public servant, driving while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Police get funding boost for cameras
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis police chief says a budget proposal dedicating $1.2 million toward officer body cameras doesn't mean they're coming quickly.
A city spending plan released Monday by Mayor Joe Hogsett includes the body camera funding boost as the police department is in the midst of a pilot program in which some officers are using such cameras from three companies. Police Chief Bryan Roach says a decision on how to proceed with the cameras for the department's some 1,100 street officers is months away.
Teen shot on way to bus stop
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking to a school bus stop in Indianapolis.
Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the teen was shot shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday on the city's east side. The teen ran home after being shot, told his mother what happened and lost consciousness. Cook says he was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.
-- Staff and Associated Press reports
