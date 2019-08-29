BRIEFS
License branches closed on weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
No mail delivery on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices throughout the Greater Indiana District will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
There will be no mail delivery or caller service on that day.
All services resume on Tuesday.
