Briefs: Aug. 30

Habitat accepting home applications
ANDERSON — Home ownership applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 3 through Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.
Applications are available at the Habitat office, 429 E. 14th St., Anderson, and online for print at http://habitatmadisoncounty.org/home-ownership.
Office hours are Monday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications, with requested documentation included, may also be emailed to habitatmadisoncounty@gmail.com during the open application period, using the subject line: Home ownership application.
Deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 4. Information: 765-649-4260.
Officer suspended for striking student
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a video shared on social media showed him striking a 17-year-old boy during a confrontation outside a school.
IMPD took the action Friday a day after officers were called to Shortridge High School to assist school police in handling a large fight. The video shows the boy falling to the ground. The officer is white and the boy is black. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.
Guard charged with trafficking
NEW CASTLE — A guard at the New Castle Correctional Facility faces official misconduct and trafficking charges after allegedly delivering cellphones and unknown substances to two inmates.
Charges were lodged Thursday against Max Catron, 56, of New Castle. The (Muncie) Star Press reported Catron told an Indiana Department of Correction investigator he delivered three cellphones to inmate Antwon Smith and one to Kevin Jackson after they were given to him by an Indianapolis man.
Flight attendant to get counseling
SOUTH BEND — A flight attendant charged with public intoxication after passengers on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight noticed her inebriation has agreed to undergo alcohol abuse counseling.
Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, reached a pretrial diversion agreement that includes alcohol abuse evaluation and counseling during her Thursday initial hearing.
3 Hoosiers killed in plane crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana authorities have identified three people who were killed in a small plane crash as Indiana residents.
Lake County Sheriff and Coroner Donald Bell said 59-year-old Timothy R. Arnold, 49-year-old Grant O. Weythman and 65-year-old Allen K. Eicher of Evansville died in Thursday’s crash.
Bell said the single-engine Beechraft struck a power line and crashed upside down in a hayfield in western Montana.
Charges brought in 2 prison slayings
BUNKER HILL — Authorities say charges have been brought in the separate slayings of two inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility.
Indiana State Police announced Thursday that inmate Phillip Sadler, 53, has been charged with murder in the June 10 smothering death of Lannie Morgan, 70, of South Bend, and Michael Parrish, 42, is charged with murder in the May 19 strangulation death of his cellmate, Richard Carrell, 56.
