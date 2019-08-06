Kayaker rescued from White River
DALEVILLE – A 35-year-old kayaker was rescued by law enforcement authorities while on the White River between Yorktown and Daleville about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Delaware County Sheriff Capt. Tony Johnson said the man was unconscious but breathing when taken from the river. He said it took about an hour to locate the man and the people in his party. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident, authorities said.
Facial reconstruction done to ID remains
FORT WAYNE — Authorities hope a clay facial reconstruction will help identify a woman whose remains were found 27 years ago in a water-filled basement.
The Allen County coroner's office is calling the victim Mary Jane Doe and described her as being white, in her early 20s and 4-foot-6 inches to 5-foot-2 inches tall at the time of her death. She is believed to have died in late 1991 or early 1992. Her body was found May 15, 1992, but investigators exhumed the remains in 2017.
Gen Con sets record of nearly 70,000
INDIANAPOLIS — The president of Gen Con says its tabletop gaming convention drew a record crowd of nearly 70,000 people to the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and downtown Indianapolis hotels.
Gen Con President David Hoppe announced the attendance Monday. He didn't disclose the previous record but said attendance to the four-day gathering has doubled since it was first held in Indianapolis in 2003. This year's meeting, which ended Sunday, featured 538 exhibitors and 19,600 ticketed events.
9 hurt after car crashes into buggy
CAMDEN — Authorities say nine people suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy Sunday afternoon in north-central Indiana, according to police.
A 30-year-old woman told sheriff's deputies she was driving north on State Road 75 when she dropped something on the floor. When she reached to pick it up, her car struck the horse and buggy carrying eight people.
Children's museum plans demolitions
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is planning the demolition of a nearby 1920s apartment building and a former Salvation Army office building it owns.
Museum officials say they wanted to save the eight-story apartment building along Meridian Street but that it would need several million dollars in renovations because of its deteriorated condition. Residents were moved out of the building in 2016 after a property management firm withdrew.
-- The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
