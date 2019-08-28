BRIEFS
Housing Authority meets Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday at noon at the Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
Information: Betsy Pearson, executive assistant, at bpearson@ahain.org or 765-641-2620, ext. 106.
State treasurer to run for Congress
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s state treasurer is the latest candidate entering the race for the congressional seat that serves the Anderson area.
Republican Treasurer Kelly Mitchell filed her candidacy statement Tuesday for the 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Susan Brooks will retire at the end of her current term. Other declared candidates are former state Rep. Steve Braun of Zionsville and former Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Christina Hale.
Coroner identifies toddler left in car
BROWNSBURG — Authorities have released the name of a toddler who died after she was mistakenly left in the car after her family returned home from church.
The Hendricks County coroner identified the 21-month-old girl as Marah Anne Crapo. The county sheriff’s office said she died Sunday near Brownsburg.
Judge: Man isn’t competent for trial
FORT WAYNE — A judge has ruled an Indiana man who told police he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly strangled his mother isn’t competent to stand trial.
Jason Steiss, 35, of Fort Wayne is charged with murder in the Oct. 24 death of 64-year-old Joy Steiss. His lawyer argued in court documents Steiss had battled mental health problems for years before the alleged attack and “has been under a guardianship for mental health reasons.”
Gang member to plead guilty
HAMMOND — A member of a Chicago-based street gang plans to plead guilty to murder and racketeering charges for his alleged role in a rival gang member’s killing.
Eduardo Diaz-Corral, 27, was charged in 2017 with murder in aid of racketeering activity for his alleged role in the November 2016 killing of Paul Cruz, a Chicago man and rival Latin Dragons gang member.
Derby winner charged with DUI
CORYDON — A jockey who won the Kentucky Derby three times faces a drunken-driving charge in southern Indiana.
Calvin Borel was stopped Sunday night in Harrison County. Online court records show he’s charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Borel won the Kentucky Derby in 2007, 2009 and 2010.
