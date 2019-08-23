Officer terminated following arrest
TERRE HAUTE — The Vigo County School Corp. has terminated the employment of a Rockville man charged with child seduction in Parke County.
Nathanial “Jake” Arney, 32, was arrested and charged with a Level 5 count of child seduction involving a former student-athlete at the former Rockville High School in 2017. The alleged incident was reported Wednesday to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office
He was booked into the Parke County Jail as the result of an investigation into a report of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female. At the time of relationship, Arney was employed on the coaching staff of the former Rockville High School, now Parke Heritage High School.
County must fix dams in addition
PERU — A Marion County judge has ruled Miami County is on the hook to repair six deteriorating dams located in a housing addition near Peru, after the Indiana Department Natural Resources found significant deficiencies in the structures.
The ruling, issued last week, comes after the owners of the dams in the Hidden Hills subdivision asked the judge to overturn a decision by the Indiana Natural Resources Commission, which determined the DNR had the authority to require both property owners and the county to fix the dams.
IDEM investigating chemical spill
CALUMET — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating a chemical release into the Little Calumet River in mid-August that killed fish and led to the shutdown of parts of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
IDEM said a steel plant belonging to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal released cyanide and ammonia beyond permitted limits, causing the deaths of hundreds of fish. The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area plus water out to 300 feet at Indiana Dunes National Park. Portions of the Little Calumet River between Highway 149 and 249 have been closed, while trails in the area remain open.
Nestle cutting 40 ice cream jobs
FORT WAYNE — Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream says 40 jobs are being cut but a large workforce will remain in place.
A spokeswoman, Laura Davenport, says the state of Indiana had been mistakenly told that an ice cream plant and distribution center would close. Nestle says it’s switching to a warehouse model of delivery.
Forest Service reopens hiking trail
BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Forest Service has reopened a popular southern Indiana hiking trail, two months after a storm left parts of it blocked by trees.
The Peninsula Trail was closed after the June 17 storm swept the Hoosier National Forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness, toppling trees onto a quarter-mile of the trail.
The trail reopened Aug. 10 after U.S. Forest Service staff from the Hoosier National Forest and Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest finished clearing the downed trees. People using the trail still are advised to use caution.
CNHI News Indiana and Associated Press
