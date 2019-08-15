Alexandria lifts boil water order
ALEXANDRIA — A boil water order ban has been lifted as per Warren Brown, economic development director for the city of Alexandria.
All tests have been received and Alexandria’s water is safe to drink and use, Brown said.
Information: 765-724-4633.
Habitat homeowner information Monday
ANDERSON — “Becoming a Habitat homeowner," an informational session, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Delaware Room at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Application packets will be on hand and also available at the Habitat office, 429 E. 14th St., and online to download at http://habitatmadison.org/home-ownership/.
Home Ownership Applications will be accepted from Sept. 3 to Oct. 4, at the Habitat office.
Applications, with supportive documentation included, may also be emailed to habitatmadisoncounty@gmail.com during this open application period using the subject line: Home Ownership Application.
City resuming farmers markets
BLOOMINGTON — Saturday farmers markets in Bloomington are resuming this weekend with increased security after being suspended due to alleged threats of violence.
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton last month suspended the Bloomington market for two weeks after learning of "threats from individuals who have connections to past white nationalist violence." Officials said this week some nearby streets will be closed and more police will be on hand.
Hamilton says in statement the community needs to "confront the remaining challenges of racism and bigotry."
Explosion at Indiana business hurts 3 workers
EAST CHICAGO — An official says an explosion at a chemical tank cleaning business in northwestern Indiana injured three workers.
The blast happened about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at T.A.C. East Inc. in an industrial area of East Chicago. City Fire Chief Anthony Serna tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that three employees suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns to their arms and legs and were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Serna says the explosion happened in the garage portion of the business, with fire spreading to its office area.
Amazon hiring for new facility
GREENWOOD — Online retail giant Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for a packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.
Seattle-based Amazon is preparing to open the so-called fulfillment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. The Amazon facility is expected to open in September. Online job applications are being accepted.
Late actor to be honored with marker
GARRETT — An Indiana native who became one of Hollywood's top silent movie actors will be honored with a historical marker in his hometown.
The marker recently approved by the Indiana Historical Bureau will be installed next year for John Bowersox in the DeKalb County city of Garrett.
Bowersox was born and raised in the northeastern Indiana city. He enjoyed a successful stage career before starring in more than 90 Hollywood movies under the stage name John Bowers.
Gary mayor to take over Chicago organization
GARY — Officials say the outgoing mayor of Gary, Indiana, has been selected as the new president of the Chicago Urban League.
The city of Gary announced Tuesday that Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson will take over the African American advocacy organization in January when she leaves office.
The Chicago Urban League cites Freeman-Wilson's experience and passion for issues of equality and social justice.
— The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.