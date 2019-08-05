Indiana to fly flags at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags across Indiana be flown at half-staff in honor of victims in mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff from Sunday until Thursday. He's also asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags half-staff.
Two mass shootings at public places in Texas and Ohio claimed at least 29 lives in less than 24 hours and left many others wounded.
Meetings set for proposed Corridor
JASPER — A proposed road project that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings.
This week's meetings will give the public an overview of the Mid-States Corridor Project and explain the road's purpose.
The corridor would start at the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing of the Ohio River near Rockport and run generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area before extending north to connect to I-69.
The meetings will be Monday at Washington High School in Washington, Indiana; Tuesday at Springs Valley High School in French Lick; and Thursday at Jasper High School in Jasper.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by police
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police during a traffic stop.
The shooting happened Friday around 8:15 p.m. Police say members of a proactive unit that chases the city's most violent criminals pulled over the van and fatally shot a passenger after he allegedly pulled out the gun.
Police say body cameras were not used because the officers on scene were not part a pilot program.
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Deshon Downing of Indianapolis. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the matter is under internal investigation.
Chicago man killed behind apartment
LAFAYETTE — Authorities have identified a Chicago man who was fatally shot behind a northwest Indiana apartment building.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Drequan Burglar of Chicago. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt who also says Burglar's body will be returned on Monday to Chicago where he will be buried.
The Journal & Courier reports that the shooting took place early Friday behind the Romney Meadows Apartments in Lafayette. Burglar was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
— The Associated Press
