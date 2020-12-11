Austin, Errington join committees
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the Indiana House committee assignments for area lawmakers:
State Rep. Terri J. Austin, D-Anderson, will be the ranking Democrat on the House Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and will serve on three other committees: Public Policy; Rules and Legislative Procedures; and the Statutory Committee on Ethics.
State Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, will be the ranking Democrat on the Environmental Affairs Committee and Vice Chair of the Statutory Committee on Ethics. She will also be serving on one other committee: Elections and Apportionment.
Ivy Tech board to meet via Zoom
ANDERSON — The Anderson Campus board of trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will hold a regular board meeting virtually at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
This meeting is being held in compliance with IC 5-14-1.5 et seq and the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09. No members of the governing body will attend in person, but will instead attend remotely.
The public is invited to attend by remote access using this link: https://ivytech.zoom.us/j/97959470497?pwd=T2xqY3lJcmJiaEszUFMxOGMrYVJuQT09
Vigil held for teens killed in crash
MISHAWAKA — Relatives of two northern Indiana teenagers killed in a hit-and-run crash last week as police chased another vehicle remembered the young couple during a candlelight vigil at the crash scene.
Clayton McClish, 19, and his 18-year-old fiancé, Elizabeth Johnson, died Dec. 2 when McClish’s car was struck by a vehicle fleeing police in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash with another male. Both remain at large.
McClish’s cousin, Tabitha Stackman, said McClish and Johnson’s lives “were taken for no reason” as McClish was simply driving home.
Mobile home fire kills 2 men
BROOKVILLE — Two men died early Wednesday in a mobile home fire in rural southeastern Indiana, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal said.
The victims, ages 57 and 50, were found during a search of the fire debris outside of Brookville.
The call to the home came in about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. A third adult male, age 39, reported he awoke to smoke in the home and fire on an exterior porch, investigators said. He was able to escape with minor abrasions and smoke inhalation and was treated and released at the scene.
Investigators found the only source of heat was a wood-burning stove.
$1.5M in cocaine found in garlic load
VALPARAISO — A stash of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered inside a trailer hauling garlic from California after staff at a northwest Indiana highway weigh station grew suspicious, police said.
State troopers were called Monday afternoon to the weigh station along Interstate 94 in Porter County by staff who had been inspecting a commercial truck’s trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic.
Officers confiscated about 50 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million from the trailer, which is owned and operated by a California-based company.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.