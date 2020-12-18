Teenager, now 16, convicted of murder
ELKHART — A teenager who was 13 when accused of killing an 18-year-old in northern Indiana has been convicted of murder.
Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno delivered the verdict Wednesday, about three months after holding a bench trial.
Alphonso James, now 16, was 13 in 2018 when he was accused of repeatedly shooting Jaren Minies in a dispute over a gun, money and a video game system. The prosecutor chose to charge James as an adult.
James testified in September that it was a case of self-defense. He said Minies had aimed a gun at him. But prosecutor Vicki Becker said James’ explanation didn’t match the evidence.
Indiana: 79 more COVID-19 deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Another 79 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and more than 6,400 additional state residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday.
The new deaths, which occurred over several days — including 37 on Tuesday alone — raised Indiana’s pandemic toll to 7,180, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The state agency said another 6,458 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Authorities: Video contradicts account
GARY — Video of a murder suspect’s escape from a security company’s transport van contradicts the driver’s story that the man jumped through an open window while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s in Indiana, authorities say.
Leon Taylor, 22, escaped Monday after the van stopped in Gary as an agent with REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was moving the Hammond man from Texas to northwest Indiana’s Lake County.
The company agent told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could “spit,” then escaped once the window was down. But Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said surveillance footage shows Taylor instead opened a van door and ran off.
Police identify man who died
GREENFIELD — A man wanted in a stolen car investigation hit his head and died Tuesday after police shot him with a Taser, authorities said.
Greenfield police went into a Home Depot store to look for the man, but he fled into the parking lot, state police said. “While chasing the suspect, one officer utilized a less-lethal weapon commonly referred to as a Taser. After the deployment of the Taser, the suspect fell to the ground and struck his head on the concrete,” state police said.
The man, identified as David J. Donelli, 42, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Associated Press
