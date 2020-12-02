Fire territory board to meet
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Adams-Markleville Fire Station.
Food distribution events planned
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two tailgate food distribution events in Madison and Delaware counties this week.
Most counties are now running on a biweekly schedule, and will also be affected by holiday closures, so residents are advised to check schedules.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Police officers’ trial postponed
MUNCIE — A judge has granted a long delay in the trial of three Muncie police officers who were charged in an investigation of excessive force.
The federal trial has been moved to Sept. 21. The trial had been planned for Feb. 22. But lawyers noted the risks of COVID-19 and the difficulty of having a “safe and efficient multi-defendant, multi-week trial” at that time, the Muncie Star Press reported.
Officers Chase Winkle and Jeremy Gibson are accused of using excessive force while making arrests in 2018 and 2019. Sgt. Joe Krejsa is accused of writing false reports. They’ve pleaded not guilty.
Man dies after snowblower fire
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has died after his snowblower caught fire and the flames spread to his clothing.
Jonnie Douglas, 78, may have been smoking and ignited fumes as he poured gasoline into the snowblower about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke coming from the attached garage of a home.
Douglas later died at a hospital.
Fort faces costly repairs from crash
FORT WAYNE — The replica of Fort Wayne’s early 1800s namesake military post is facing costly repairs after a car crashed into its outer timber wall.
The crash that happened Thursday knocked down the tall timbers making up a corner of the Old Fort’s wall and damaged the baker’s oven built just inside the walls.
“This is the fourth time the fort has been hit by a vehicle,” said Tom Grant, the treasurer of Historic Fort Wayne. “This is absolutely the worst situation we’ve had.”
Gov. Holcomb ends quarantine
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor ended a quarantine on Tuesday that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, his spokeswoman said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20 and the governor has not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease, according to Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor’s press secretary.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife are scheduled to remain in quarantine until Friday after having close contact with an infected person. They both have tested negative for COVID-19.
Staff and Associated Press
