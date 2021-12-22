Couple helps catch wanted man
INDIANAPOLIS — A couple who allowed a man to spend a night in their trailer called Indianapolis police after learning that he was wanted for a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy.
Katie Book said she saw references to John Killough Jr. on Facebook after he spent Friday night outside their home. He was a neighbor's friend.
“We let him in (Saturday) to warm up and we fed him and let him take a shower,” Book said. “He was definitely nervous.”
She called 911 and police arrived to arrest Killough.
2 found dead in home
SCOTT — Two people were found dead Monday at a house in northern Indiana, police said.
“Although this investigation is in the very early stages, at this time the facts and circumstances do not suggest that any other persons were involved,” Indiana State Police said.
The bodies of Ashley Hargrove, 36, and Adam Leslie, 38, were discovered at a house in a rural area of LaGrange County, northeast of Shipshewana, police said.
Autopsies were planned. Sheriff's deputies found the bodies while checking the home and asked for assistance from state police detectives.
Officer pleads guilty to misconduct
NEW ALBANY — A southern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and agreed to resign from the department after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a police informant.
Adam N. Schneider pleaded guilty Monday in Floyd County to one felony count of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of interference reporting a crime. He was previously charged with three felony counts of obstruction of justice and one felony count of official misconduct.
Schneider's plea agreement calls for him to face two years of probation and resign from the New Albany Police Department.
Bank settles loan discrimination lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana-based bank has agreed to direct more housing loans to majority-Black neighborhoods in settling a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a fair housing organization.
Evansville-based Old National Bank faced allegations in the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana’s October lawsuit that the bank engaged in housing discrimination against Blacks in Indianapolis in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
The settlement agreement calls for Old National to originate more than $27 million in loans to qualified Black applicants and contribute more than $3 million to create programs to help Black home seekers secure mortgages and to invest in majority-Black neighborhoods, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
National Guard chief promoted to major general
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard's leader has been promoted to major general.
The promotion of state Adjutant General Dale Lyles by Gov. Eric Holcomb occurred during a ceremony at the Statehouse on Friday. Holcomb said, “General Lyles is the right man for the right job at the right time."
Lyles, who assumed command of the Indiana National Guard in October 2019, leads a force of about 13,500 troops.
— Associated Press
