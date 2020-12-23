ISP’s McCutcheon rises to sergeant
MADISON COUNTY — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Master Trooper Coley T. McCutcheon to the rank of sergeant. He will serve as the public information officer for Indiana State Police Pendleton Post.
During his career, McCutcheon has served as a member of the Motorcycle Patrol, Crash Reconstruction Team, Honor Guard, Tactical Intervention Platoon, and served as a field training officer.
McCutcheon resides in Delaware County with his wife, Jenny; daughter Hailey, and son Cooper.
Pandemic slows reopening of factory
KOKOMO — Fiat Chrysler has pushed back the reopening of a shuttered Indiana factory until late 2021, blaming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company officials had announced in March a $400 million plan to convert a Kokomo transmission factory so that it could begin engine production within the first three months of 2021.
That reopening has been delayed until 2021’s last quarter, in part because of the company’s eight-week shutdown earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told the Kokomo Tribune.
Older equipment has been removed from the factory and interior walls and offices torn down as part of the conversion project, Tinson said.
Communities to get infrastructure funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve rural Indiana communities, including Lapel, will share more than $8 million in federal grants to improve their water systems.
The state distributes grants to rural communities to help them with projects such as infrastructure improvement, public facilities and economic development.
Lawrenceburg, Sullivan and Edinburgh are receiving $600,000 each for flood drainage improvements.
Beech Grove is getting $600,000 for wastewater improvements. Carbon, Dana, Lapel, Leavenworth, New Market, Thorntown and Putnam County are getting $700,000 each for improvements.
Spurgeon was awarded $700,000 to construct a wastewater system.
Man, 19, arrested in father’s death
OAKLAND CITY — A 19-year-old southern Indiana man faces charges in the shooting death of his father during an apparent altercation.
The man was arrested Saturday night and was being held Sunday without bond in the Gibson County Jail, Indiana State Police said.
Officers found his 44-year-old father wounded Saturday afternoon in the Oakland City home where the 19-year-old resides. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police using device to detect drugs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is providing 52 police agencies across the state with a new roadside tool that can detect the presence of cocaine, opiates, cannabis and other drugs.
The device called the SoToxa Mobile Test System is a handheld analyzer that uses an oral fluid swab to detect the presence of drugs. Results are available roadside within five minutes.
Officers will begin using the devices in the field this month. Participating police departments include Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Lake County and Muncie.
Staff and Associated Press
