Homeless man found dead
SOUTH BEND — A 59-year-old homeless man was found in South Bend and pronounced dead a day before his birthday on Christmas, according to authorities.
Robert Minnes, who would have been 60 on Friday, had been reportedly missing for two weeks, according to WNDU-TV.
He was well known to locals and found by a store clerk covered with blankets at an abandoned convenient store.
Authorities have previously said he had medical issues and had trouble walking.
Police to get new headquarters
TERRE HAUTE — Officials have chosen the former offices of Terre Haute’s daily newspaper as the new location for the western Indiana city’s new police headquarters.
The city has borrowed about $11 million to buy the 46,000-square-foot former Tribune-Star building from a construction company and renovate it. Mayor Duke Bennett said the renovation work on the downtown building should be completed by August, the newspaper reported.
The newspaper’s offices moved in 2019 to a shopping plaza on the city’s east side.
Action expected on new I-69 bridge
EVANSVILLE — Leaders in the Evansville area say they’re expecting action in the coming year toward the construction of an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky.
The biggest step would be federal approval of a route for the new bridge that would cost an estimated nearly $1.5 billion.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has included that bridge route decision among his administration’s 2021 goals, along with continuing construction of the final section near Indianapolis of the I-69 extension through southern Indiana to Evansville.
New bridge opens 11 years later
EAST CHICAGO — A new 1.7 mile-long bridge for a main traffic route in northwestern Indiana has opened more than a decade after the previous bridge was ordered closed because of severe deterioration.
Traffic began traveling the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago after a Wednesday ceremony. The new bridge cost private operator United Bridge Partners more than $100 million to build and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal as a link to casinos and steel mills along Lake Michigan.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland called the bridge opening a “great occasion” that was 11 years in the making since state officials shut down old bridge in December 2009 after an inspection showed it had become dangerously weak, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The Associated Press
Christmas Eve crash kills 3
CROWN POINT — Police in northwestern Indiana were investigating a Christmas Eve vehicle crash that left three people dead.
Lake County Sheriff’s police were called Thursday around 8:30 a.m. to a crash south of Crown Point and found two elderly people who had suffered blunt force trauma injuries, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
The coroner’s office said 80-year-old Johnnie Johnson and 76-year-old Renata Johnson, both of Lowell, were pronounced dead later that morning.
A third person, 34-year-old Ashlie Patz of Hebron, was pronounced dead at a hospital of blunt force trauma.
Associated Press
New bridge opens 11 years later
EAST CHICAGO — A new 1.7 mile-long bridge for a main traffic route in northwestern Indiana has opened more than a decade after the previous bridge was ordered closed because of severe deterioration.
Traffic began traveling the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago after a Wednesday ceremony. The new bridge cost private operator United Bridge Partners more than $100 million to build and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal as a link to casinos and steel mills along Lake Michigan.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland called the bridge opening a “great occasion” that was 11 years in the making since state officials shut down old bridge in December 2009 after an inspection showed it had become dangerously weak, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
-Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.