Man charged in ex-IU player’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged in the killing of former Indiana University football player and businessman Chris Beaty in downtown Indianapolis in May during unrest following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Thursday.
Marcus Anderson is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm for his suspected role in the death of Beaty and three downtown robberies, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Beaty, 38, was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and police treatment of African Americans.
Suspect releases 2 hostages
BRAZIL — A suspect wanted by authorities released two hostages but remained holed up during an hours-long standoff with police in western Indiana on Thursday.
Chief Shawn Keen of the Terre Haute Police Department released a statement Thursday afternoon saying the Vigo County Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force attempted to make contact with the suspect about 10:30 a.m. at a room at a Best Western hotel near Interstate 70 in Clay County.
“After announcing their presence, a shot was fired through the door from inside the room,” Keen said.
Negotiators won the release of a female and juvenile from inside the room, Keen said.
Safe Haven Baby Box to be unveiled
GARY — The first baby box in Gary meant to allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses is expected to be unveiled this week, officials said.
The city’s first Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at the Gary Fire Department’s Station 5 where a ceremony will take place, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
The baby boxes are named after the Indiana Safe Haven Law, that was enacted 20 years ago and enables a person to give up an infant no more than 45 days old anonymously and without fear of arrest or prosecution. Indiana is one of five states that have a Safe Haven law.
Valparaiso U selects next president
VALPARAISO — The board of directors of Valparaiso University has named José D. Padilla as the school’s next president.
Padilla most recently served as vice president, university counsel and secretary of the University of Colorado System. Prior to that, he served 15 years in a number of roles at DePaul University in Chicago, including vice president, general counsel and secretary.
He will serve as president-elect beginning on Jan. 1. He and Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott will work together before he becomes president on or before March 1.
Skeletal remains found in town
ORLEANS — Skeletal remains have been found in a southern Indiana town, state police say.
The remains were discovered Sunday by a man who was walking in Orleans in Orange County, police said.
Crime scene investigators collected the remains, police said. The identity of the remains has not been determined.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.