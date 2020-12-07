Mayor to discuss proposed projects
ANDERSON — A special called meeting of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission will take place 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom for a presentation by Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. regarding projects for consideration.
Those who wish to attend can log in at https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/91778980132?pwd=SDdSYnA4azZ5bFp2SXhyUlRlb2JtQT09
Passcode is 421232.
To join by the Zoom cellphone app, use Webinar ID: 917 7898 0132 and passcode: 421232.
Driver killed in milk tanker rollover
FREMONT — A semi-truck hauling milk on the Indiana Toll Road crashed and rolled in the median, killing the Michigan driver, police said.
The incident occurred Saturday night in Steuben County in northern Indiana.
The driver was identified as Robert Downs, 61, of Colon, Michigan.
Approximately 4,000 gallons of milk spilled from the tanker, along with 100 gallons of diesel fuel. East and west lanes on the interstate were closed for nearly two hours.
Two factories set to close
FORT WAYNE — Two northeastern Indiana factories are slated to close in the coming months, eliminating more than 130 jobs.
Defense and aerospace supplier DCX-CHOL Enterprises has notified state officials that it expects to permanently close its Fort Wayne production site at the end of January.
The shutdown will cost 52 jobs, the Los Angeles-based company said in a notice to the state Department of Workforce Development.
An auto parts supplier in Ligonier, Vibracoustic USA, plans to cut 84 jobs by June 30.
2 die after car goes into pond
LAWRENCE — Two people have died after being pulled from a car in a pond in Lawrence, fire department officials say.
Divers found the car upside down in the pond Friday evening, Lawrence Fire Media Relations Officer Marc Hickson said.
Both people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition where they later died, Hickson said.
Their identities haven’t been released.
The Associated Press
Alcoa selling mill in $670 million deal
NEWBURGH — Alcoa Corp. has reached an agreement to sell a large part of its aluminum manufacturing operations along the Ohio River in southwestern Indiana.
The Pittsburgh-based company announced this past week it would sell the Warrick Operations rolling mill to Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a $670 million deal.
Nearly 1,200 people working at the rolling mill will become Kaiser employees under the deal, which is expected to become final in March, Alcoa Warrick spokeswoman Kari Fluegel told the Evansville Courier & Press.
-Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.