Boy killed, mom hurt in shooting
GARY — A shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence about 1 a.m. Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s 27-year-old mother was hospitalized after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face, WLS-TV reported.
Golf course could be
turned into homes
NILES, Mich. — A golf course in southwestern Michigan has been sold and could be turned into a residential development.
Signal Point Golf Club near Niles in Berrien County has been around since the 1960s. The South Bend Tribune reports that it was recently sold to local real estate broker Jim Ringler and partners.
Two die in weather-related crash
GREENFIELD — Weather is believed to be a factor in a Monday collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a central Indiana road following a night of snowfall, police said.
Witnesses told police that the victims’ SUV lost control and spun along a Hancock County road east of Indianapolis before entering oncoming traffic and colliding with the pickup about 6 a.m. Monday.
Crash investigators said that the SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, died along with her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox. Both crash victims were from New Palestine and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mayor concedes defeat after recount
CHARLESTOWN — The longtime Republican mayor of a southern Indiana city conceded defeat Monday to his Democratic rival after a weekend hand recount gave her a 24-vote edge in November’s election.
Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall conceded to Democratic challenger Treva Hodges 41 days after the election left the mayoral race’s outcome in question. Hall has served for 16 years as mayor of the small Ohio River city that’s located just northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.