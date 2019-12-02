Park amphitheater stage being built
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is moving ahead on a permanent stage at the White River State Park amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis.
Work going on now for the nearly $16 million project is scheduled for completion in June. It’s being built at the site of the temporary stage that has been built and torn down each year since the park started hosting concerts in 2004. The current work includes adding two new LED video screens, a concrete pad for 3,000 permanent seats and more restrooms.
Crowds line up for pot sales
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Crowds lined up Sunday for the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.
A handful of shops, mostly in Ann Arbor, are approved. The Detroit News reported that customers traveled from nearby states including Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Police ID teen found in alley
GARY — Authorities have identified the teenage girl found dead in a northwest Indiana alley and say she’d been reported missing by officials of a Chicago shelter.
The girl has been identified as 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt of Chicago. Her body was found in a Gary alley by utility workers in September. The Lake County coroner’s office said she died of a gunshot wound but wasn’t immediately able to identify her.
2 injured after police chase
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. — Authorities say two people have been injured in a vehicle crash after a police chase from northwest Indiana to suburban Chicago.
Illinois State Police said the suspects fled from police in Dyer, Indiana, and drove across state lines where they crashed around 1 a.m. Sunday on a ramp in the Ford Heights area of Illinois. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. A male passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Casino ready to move inland
ELIZABETH — A southern Indiana casino is preparing to move its gambling operations from a decades-old riverboat to a new land-based casino complex.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s riverboat will close Dec. 12, when a new $90 million, 110,000-square-foot casino opens in Harrison County. The riverboat, which opened in 1998 and is called the Glory of Rome, is the largest in the United States. It’s moored along the Ohio River.
CNHI News Indiana and The Associated Press
