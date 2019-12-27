Briefs: Dec. 27
Pollution limit set for offending plant
EAST CHICAGO — Indiana regulators have set proposed new pollution limits for a northwestern Indiana business that’s considered one of the region’s worst polluters.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is proposing a tougher sulfur dioxide emissions limit for Indiana Harbor Coke Co. The East Chicago plant supplies ArcelorMittal’s Indiana Harbor steel mill with the coke its blast furnaces burn to make pig iron.
IDEM’s proposed rule includes requiring Indiana Harbor Coke Co. to vent no more than 19% of its coke oven waste gases into the atmosphere on any given day.
Ski resort closes slopes for warmth
AOLI — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that’s melting its artificial snowpack.
Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”
Sand traps mulled to fight erosion
BEVERLY SHORES — The National Park Service and a northwestern Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat beach erosion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The federal agency was scheduled to begin working Friday with the town of Beverly Shores to fill 300 linear feet of sand traps. Those traps will be installed along the beach and above the high-water mark at the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Lake View parking area and Lake Front Drive.
Veterans telehealth access planned
GREENFIELD — NineStar Connect plans to open a space in Greenfield where veterans can comfortably access telehealth appointments with Veterans Affairs physicians, called a “virtual living room.”
Many veterans travel to Indianapolis to access health care through the VA, NineStar vice president of administration Regina Bever said. She said the virtual living room, which NineStar will operate in partnership with Hancock Health, will give them a space that is “relaxed and not in a medical setting” where they can conduct video calls with doctors.
Decline of RV shipments ongoing
RESTON, Va. — The total shipment of recreational vehicles to dealers in November was down about 10% from last year, according to a report by the RV Industry Association.
Among manufacturers, the RV Industry Association’s monthly survey found total RV shipments ended the month with 29,644 wholesale shipments, a decrease from the 33,023 units shipped November 2018.
Churches’ gifts erase medical debt
BLUFFTON — Two churches in Wells County and one in Wabash have given quite the Christmas gift this year.
For $15,000 in donations from the churches, the medical debt of more than 1,600 families in eight counties has disappeared. That includes almost 80 families in Wells County who owed almost $125,600. The churches discovered a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt that partners with fundraisers to eliminate families’ medical debt.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
