Selma man aims for boxing record
SELMA — Al Hughes Jr. of Selma is training to be the official “World’s Oldest Active Boxer.”
At 70 years old, Hughes will enter the Guinness Book of World Records when he steps into the ring at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tyndall Armory, 711 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Indianapolis.
This is the same venue where Hughes won an Indiana State Middle Weight Golden Glove Championship title on the night of Feb. 28, 1974.
More languages for driver’s manual
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana driver’s manual will be translated into four more languages in order to settle a federal lawsuit.
The agreement will have the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles by March 2021 provide the manual in Arabic, Burmese, Mandarin and Chin, a language spoken in Myanmar.
That deal resolves a lawsuit filed last year by immigrant assistance group Neighbor to Neighbor of South Bend, which claimed the BMV was discriminating on the basis of a person’s national origin by providing the manual in only English and Spanish.
Purdue planning 2 new buildings
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University officials have approved plans for new buildings on the West Lafayette campus that will house the school’s bands and data science programs.
Plans for the $20 million Bands and Orchestra Building will give dedicated space to Purdue’s more than 30 ensembles, concert bands and jazz bands. The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports those groups have practiced for years in the basement of Elliott Hall of Music and in scattered sites across campus.
Construction will be paid for with private donations and is expected to finish by December 2021.
The new $40 million Data Science Building will be among a string of tech-related construction projects by Purdue. The school’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve the four-story building with classrooms and research space. It is expected to open in 2022.
Commission backs shift on electricity
MERRILLVILLE — Consumer and environmental groups are arguing that Indiana utility regulators are unfairly shifting electricity costs from some large industrial customers to homeowners and small businesses.
Their objections come after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a proposal from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. allowing six large companies to seek electricity from other sources.
The utility commission says Merrillville-based NIPSCO faces a “unique business risk” because it sells about 40% of its electricity to those companies. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports they include U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal and BP.
The Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana and the Earthjustice environmental group maintain that decision will shift between $40 million and $60 million in annual costs from those companies to some 470,000 residential and smaller business customers across northern Indiana.
— HSPA and Associated Press reports
