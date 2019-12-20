Briefs
Woman sentenced for fatal bus crash
ROCHESTER — An Indiana woman who plowed her pickup truck into four children, killing three of them, while they crossed a highway to board a school bus was sentenced this week to four years in prison.
Alyssa Shepherd, 25, could have been sentenced to as much as 21½ years in prison for the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The children’s mother, Brittany Ingle, lunged toward Shepherd in the Fulton County courtroom. She was removed in handcuffs and charged with misdemeanor battery.
3 die in house fire near Muncie
MUNCIE – Three people died early Thursday morning in a house fire west of Muncie, according to the Delaware County coroner.
Authorities were working to confirm Thursday afternoon that the bodies recovered from the scene were those of the home’s occupants – a 17-year-old Wes-Del High School student and her grandparents, The Star Press reported. The fire, in the 3900 block of North Delaware County Road 800 West, was reported to emergency dispatchers just before 2 a.m.
Man sentenced for firing into Walmart
CROWN POINT — A man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he fired shots into a busy northwestern Indiana Walmart store has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Alex C. Hughes, 27, was convicted in November of felony criminal recklessness in the September 2018 shooting that shattered a Walmart store window in Hobart, frightening shoppers. The Gary man was acquitted of attempted murder and aggravated battery charges and a criminal organization enhancement.
Muslim cemetery plan rejected
FORT WAYNE — A plan for a cemetery for Muslims was rejected Wednesday in Allen County when the Board of Zoning Appeals turned down a proposal to use a field near U.S. 27.
The Muslim Community Help Center said there would be room for 3,648 graves, with bodies placed in concrete vaults. Neighbors voiced concerns, including a media company that operates radio stations near the site.
BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.
In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Jan. 2.
Library closed Christmas Eve, Day
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Main Library and Lapel Branch Library will be open for regular operating hours Thursday.
The library is open 24/7 at andersonlibrary.net.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.