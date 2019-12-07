Man charged in bar gunfight
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing four charges including murder in connection with a bar gunfight that killed another man.
Derek Oechsle, 32, of Beech Grove also was charged Thursday with attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Smith, 41, of Indianapolis on Nov. 29 at Jake’s Pub.
Smith suffered one shot to the head and one shot that hit multiple organs.
Running toilet costs school thousands
SPICELAND — An Indiana school is literally flushing thousands of dollars down the toilet.
The Spiceland town treasurer said the issue is with a toilet in a church gym that wouldn’t stop running. That gym is leased by the South Henry School Corporation, which is now responsible for the bill. In one month, the toilet wasted 261,000 gallons of water.
At some point it stopped running, but someone flushed it again and it wasted another 179,000 gallons. The result was a $2,300 water bill for the school.
Food, toys are ‘fee’ for adoption
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Animal Care Services is in a rush to find homes for hundreds of pets.
The shelter just announced a free adoption event through the end of the month, part of its “Home for the Howlidays” campaign. All the shelter is asking for in exchange is a donation of pet food, play toys or other pet supplies.
Children’s museum makes TIME list
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was one of 50 fun places included on this year’s TIME for Kids World’s Coolest Places list.
The list is broken down by places to play, places to learn, places to explore and places to eat. The Children’s Museum landed in the places to learn section.
Police searching for group of robbers
NOBLESVILLE — Police are searching for the group of men who accosted shoppers in the parking lot of Best Buy on Black Friday.
Police say they’re looking for five men who targeted three people. According to witnesses and store surveillance video, the suspects entered the store and briefly walked around. The victims told police the suspects followed them to their vehicles, demanded their purchases and threatened to shoot them.
Carmel auditions for Hallmark movie
CARMEL — The City of Carmel is auditioning for a lead role on the Hallmark Channel.
Carmel’s New York-based consultant found a captive audience in Hallmark, known for its G-rated, feel-good films. City spokesman Dan McFeely said the city has sent video clips to Hallmark and exchanged emails.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.