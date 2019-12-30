Boy, 5, dies in dirt bike accident
COLUMBUS — A 5-year-old southern Indiana boy has died after a dirt bike accident, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.
The Columbus boy was operating a dirt bike on family property Saturday in Bartholomew County when he allegedly tried to maneuver the bike up an incline and lost control, causing the bike to hit a tree, authorities said.
An initial investigation found he was wearing a helmet and other protective safety equipment.
Carjacking suspect in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man allegedly carrying a rifle was in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police, authorities said
The man, identified as Isaiah Batteast, was suspected in a carjacking. He faced preliminary charges of attempted robbery and carrying a handgun without a license, police said.
Police were called to an attempted carjacking early Saturday in a residential area of the city. Officers allegedly encountered two suspects around 3:30 a.m. and ordered Batteast to drop the rifle he was carrying. Police said he refused and officers shot to disarm him.
The other suspect was a juvenile who complied with officer commands and was taken into custody.
Indy car-sharing service pulls plug
INDIANAPOLIS — An electric car-sharing service that debuted in Indianapolis in 2015 is pulling the plug on its network of rechargable cars after residents failed to embrace the vehicles.
Blue Indy will end its collaboration with the city of Indianapolis on May 21, saying in a statement that the car-sharing service would end “because we did not reach the level of activity required to be economically viable.”
When Bolloré Logistics launched Blue Indy in Indiana’s capital in September 2015, the Paris-based company predicted it would be operating profitably by 2020, with at least 15,000 members, 200 stations and 500 cars.
But as of August, Blue Indy had just 3,000 active members, a fifth of the total it had projected that it needed for profitability. And it had 92 stations and 200 cars — 80 fewer than it had two years ago.
The Blue Indy project cost about $50 million, with the company investing $41 million, the city contributing $6 million and Indianapolis Power & Light Co. covering the remaining $3 million.
IU testing license plate cameras
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has started a yearlong test of using license plate reading cameras for parking regulation enforcement on its Bloomington campus.
The project that began in November involves a camera mounted on a vehicle and comes as campus officials plan a switch from hang-tag parking passes to a system involving license plates registered by the parking permit holder.
“It’s not really a pilot to evaluate if we want it,” campus parking operations manager Amanda Turnipseed told The (Bloomington) Herald-Times. “It’s to figure out how to do it the most efficient way and with the least amount of hardship on our end users.”
Associated Press
