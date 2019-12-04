BRIEFs
Indiana among outbreak states
OMAHA, Neb. — A hepatitis A outbreak tied to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores now includes 16 confirmed cases in six states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 16 cases of hepatitis A, including seven in Nebraska, as part of the outbreak in Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Skateboards and scooters study set
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University plans to study the safety of electric skateboards and scooters in response to a rash of serious injuries on campus.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Monday the study would look at “the extreme safety issues” posed by electric skateboards, scooters and other personal electric vehicles. He said one student recently suffered a near-fatal accident while using an electric skateboard.
Doctor pleads guilty in opioids probe
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee doctor who lost five patients to fatal overdoses in 10 months now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
News outlets reported that Dr. Darrel Rinehart, 64, who moved to Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday to prescribing drugs without medical necessity.
Stabbing victim found in lake
LAKE STATION — Four men suspected in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the shallow water of a lake have been taken into custody.
Police in the northwest Indiana community of Lake Station say the men were taken into custody late Sunday, several hours after the body of Erik Lozano, 34, of East Chicago was found in Grand Boulevard Lake. The names of the men have not been released pending the filing of formal charges. The police department provided no other details.
Man sought in salon robbery
NOBLESVILLE — Police officers from the Noblesville Police Department responded to the Exotic Nails Spa on Monday after a report of an armed robbery.
Police said the suspect, described as a skinny, while male wearing a black coat and shoes, came into the business and held several employees and patrons at gunpoint. He retrieved an undetermined amount of cash from the victims before fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported by either patrons or employees.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Joe Jerrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.us or www.p3tips.com/713.
