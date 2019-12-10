BRIEFS
Soldier dies at training center
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana National Guard soldier with the 384th Military Police Company was found unresponsive at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on Saturday. He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Company. The cause of his death is under investigation.
Trucking firm files for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana trucking company with nearly 4,000 employees said Monday it filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all operations, just days after two former officials were charged in a fraud scheme.
Celadon Group has faced significant costs related to a federal investigation and also must deal with debt and “enormous challenges” in the industry, chief executive Paul Svindland said in a statement.
William Meek, 39, and Bobby Lee Peavler, 40, were indicted on conspiracy and other charges. They knew the value of a substantial portion of Celadon’s trucks had declined and that many trucks had serious mechanical issues that made them unattractive to drivers, according to the indictment.
Vevay listed on National Register
VEVAY — A part of a southeastern Indiana town is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Encompassing 275 historic buildings on 100 acres, the Vevay Historic District includes some of Indiana’s finest Greek Revival buildings, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Two large brick mansions, the Schenck House and the Grisard House, date to the 1840s. Both stand out for their refined, classically inspired porches and details.
Ruff to challenge in congressional race
BLOOMINGTON — A longtime Bloomington City Council member is looking to challenge Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for a southern Indiana congressional seat next year.
Democrat Andy Ruff announced his campaign Monday for the party’s 9th District nomination in next May’s primary.
Ruff is ending 20 years as an at-large member of the Bloomington council after he lost in last spring’s Democratic primary while seeking a sixth term. Ruff is an academic adviser at Indiana University and previously was a staffer with former Democratic U.S. Rep. Baron Hill.
Associated Press
