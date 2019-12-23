Gunman in standoff with officers dies
LYNN — A 44-year-old man has died following a shootout with police in eastern Indiana.
John Resetar died at a hospital after officers found him Friday evening wounded and unconscious in his Lynn home, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis near the state line with Ohio, Indiana State Police said Sunday.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies and Lynn officers were sent to the home about 3 p.m. Friday after Resetar’s wife called emergency dispatchers about a domestic situation involving her husband who she said was armed. Shots were fired at officers as they spoke outside with her, according to state police.
Lilly Endowment now 2nd-largest private foundation
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment is now the nation’s second-largest private charitable foundation, trailing only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a new analysis has found.
FoundationMark, which tracks the investment performance of more than 40,000 foundations, performed the analysis of top foundation assets. It found that the Lilly Endowment’s assets reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2018, pushing it ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, which had assets of $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively.
Seagulls bring beach noise to city
TERRE HAUTE — Unusually large flocks of seagulls have descended on a western Indiana city, bringing the sounds of the beach to a local reservoir where the birds began gathering in late November.
Residents near Hulman Lake on Terre Haute’s east side have seen hundreds of ring-billed seagulls in the skies over the reservoir since the birds began flocking around Thanksgiving.
Peter Scott, a retired Indiana State University ecology professor who directs an annual Christmas Bird Count around Terre Haute, estimated that between 400 and 1,000 of the birds have congregated at the lake.
Wildlife center mourns owl’s death
VALPARAISO — A northern Indiana wildlife center’s staff is mourning the death of an owl that was its longtime winged ambassador and also nurtured more 20 baby owls until they could be released into the wild.
Drew, a eastern screech owl, was found dead in mid-December in his enclosure at Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso, where the rehabilitation center’s staff said he died of old age.
The center said in a message it was announcing the death of the white and brown-speckled owl with “a very heavy heart.”
Body cam footage inspections OK’d
SOUTH BEND — A new policy adopted in the wake of a black man’s fatal shooting by a white South Bend police officer calls for random inspections of officers’ body camera footage and for officers to state a reason before they end a recording.
The new policy was approved Wednesday by the city’s Board of Public Safety. The policy has been under scrutiny since the June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan by South Bend police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill.
Associated Press
