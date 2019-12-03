Briefs: Dec. 3
Ex-charity CEO begins sentence
TERRE HAUTE — A Louisiana hospital foundation’s former fundraising chief convicted of stealing over $550,000 in donations is scheduled to start his 33-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute.
John Paul Funes, 49, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering Monday. Funes was fired as the president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation last year.
House fire kills 8-month-old boy
FRANKFORT — A central Indiana fire chief said an 8-month-old boy died in a Monday morning house fire.
Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby said the infant was in his crib on the first floor, and his father was unable to rescue him. The father and two other children escaped. Kirby said firefighters were called to the home shortly after 10 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames. The fire started at the front of house and much of it was destroyed, according to the chief.
Post office to be named after Pyle?
DANA — Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun have introduced legislation to rename the post office in Dana after Ernie Pyle, the celebrated war correspondent who was born near the western Indiana town.
Pyle was reporting on the U.S. Army’s 305th Infantry Regiment when he was killed April 18, 1945, on the Japanese island of le Shima. “Ernie Pyle is an American hero who gave his life in World War II, and it’s only fitting to name the post office in Dana after him,” Braun said last week.
Council approves casino development
TERRE HAUTE — The three-member Vigo County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a local development agreement, which is one of the state requirements for a proposed Terre Haute casino.
The agreement calls for Spectacle Entertainment to pay about $3 million based on $100 million adjusted gross receipts. Additionally, the proposed agreement calls for a payment equal to 3% of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.
Vanderburgh jail expansion mulled
EVANSVILLE –- Vanderburgh County government officials face a list of difficult questions this week as they dive back into jail expansion discussions.
How many more jail beds does the county need? How many might be required in 10 years, 20 years? What can taxpayers reasonably afford? Could temporary structures become part of the solution? What about federal inmates? The county’s consultants on the jail issue will show a list of alternatives during Wednesday’s county council meeting.
CNHI News Indiana, HSPA News Service and The Associated Press
