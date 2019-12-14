LOGO19 Briefs.jpg

BRIEFS

Casino takes $7M in sports bets

ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park continues to reap benefits from the state’s new law legalizing sports betting that took effect in September.

The Anderson racino took about $7 million in bets during November, according to PlayIndiana.com, a news and information website that covers the gaming industry in the state. Hoosier Park had the fourth-highest handle among Indiana’s 13 casinos statewide as sportsbooks surpassed $100 million in wagering in a month for the first time.

Housing Authority to meet Wednesday

ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will conduct its monthly meeting Wednesday at noon at the housing authority, 528 W. 11th St.

Information: Contact Kimberly Townsend at ktownsend@ahain.org or 765-641-2620, ext. 114.

Local post office open two Sundays

INDIANAPOLIS – With less than two weeks to go before the holidays, the Postal Service will keep selected offices open the next two Sundays.

The Anderson office will be open noon-4 p.m. both days.

Street renamed in Gary for Malcolm X

GARY — The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X. Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard.

She said Malcolm X emphasized, particularly toward the end of his life, “how much those who struggled and those who were under-served and underprivileged had in common.”

Freeman-Wilson said she will issue the order Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.

Police: 248 stolen urns worth $124K

FORT WAYNE — Nearly 250 urns have been stolen from a northeastern Indiana cemetery, police said.

The 248 urns were taken from the Greenlawn Memorial Park, according to Fort Wayne police. The value of the urns was estimated to be $124,000. It’s not clear when the urns were stolen, WANE-TV reported Friday.

Trooper OK after being dragged

HOBART — An Indiana state trooper was dragged 15 feet while trying to remove a driver from a car during a traffic stop in Porter County, police said.

Trooper Brian Runyon had minor injuries and was able to complete his shift Wednesday. He fell into a lane on U.S. 30 after freeing himself. Runyon smelled marijuana after stopping a driver who was speeding.

The driver was in the trooper’s patrol car before he ran back to his own car.

The man was later captured when he drove through a crash scene in Hobart a few miles away and fled on foot in Merrillville.

The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press

