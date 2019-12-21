Briefs: Dec. 21
Online breach in Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON — A southern Indiana county’s treasurer is warning that a breach of an online portal that allows people to access their property tax bills might have allowed hackers to view users’ personal information.
Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan said the online intruder did not view any banking or credit card information because a separate company processes that information on behalf of the county. But McClellan said there’s the possibility the intruder may have seen local residents’ passwords and she’s recommending that the portal’s users change them.
New charges in woman’s slaying
KENTLAND — New charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder have been filed against a woman in the slaying of a another woman whose body was found in a hunting shack near the Iroquois River in northwestern Indiana.
Ashley Garth, 27, of Delphi wept in court Wednesday when the new charges were filed against her in the March 29 strangulation death of Nicole Bowen, 30, of West Lafayette, the Journal and Courier reported. New DNA results led to the charges, Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski said.
Worker who abused gets probation
KENTLAND — A man accused of abusing calves on a large northwestern Indiana farm has been sentenced to a year of probation after a felony charge was dropped.
Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, is one of three former employees of popular agritourism destination Fair Oaks Farms charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty following the release of undercover video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves, officials said in June.
Flu cases rising in state, nation
INDIANAPOLIS — There has been a uptick in flu cases across the country, and Indiana is no exception. The Indiana State Department of Health recently upgraded the flu from regional to widespread in Indiana, and the department reported three flu-related deaths in the state so far this season.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly report from the week ending Dec. 7, there have been 2.6 million flu illnesses and 23,000 hospitalizations across the U.S.
IU student faces 10 counts of arson
BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University student has been arrested on preliminary charges of setting nearly a dozen fires in bathrooms on campus.
Alekhya Koppineni, 21, of Bloomington, was arrested Tuesday night and faces 10 counts of arson, according to a news release from the university. The first fire was set Dec. 3 in Hodge Hall, said Shannon Bunger, deputy chief with the IU Police Department. A still photo from that incident helped IU police identify a suspect, but several more fires were set before Koppineni was apprehended.
Delaware County fire victims ID’d
MUNCIE – The three victims of an early-morning house fire Thursday west of Muncie were identified Friday, according to an article in The Star Press.
The Madison County coroner identified the deceased as Daniel Porter, 71; Kimberly Porter, 62, and their granddaughter, Irie Elisabeth O’Shea, 17. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death in each case was smoke inhalation. Authorities said the one-story house was engulfed in flames when fire trucks arrived about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
