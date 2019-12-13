Briefs
Drug kingpin gets life in prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced the leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring to life in prison Thursday.
U.S. District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson handed down the sentence to Richard Grundy III, 30, following his August convictions on drug-trafficking and money laundering charges.
Federal prosecutors said Grundy was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in Indianapolis from August 2016 through November 2017.
Indiana man identified after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who died in a fire in an east-central Illinois house more than a year ago, authorities said.
The fire in Danville occurred in November 2018. But human remains weren’t discovered until October, Vermilion County coroner Jane McFadden said Thursday.
The remains were identified as Timothy Duncan, 52, of Covington, Indiana. McFadden said he died from smoke inhalation.
2 men charged in deadly arson
FOWLER — Two northwestern Indiana men have been charged with murder and arson in the death of a third man in a house fire, Indiana State Police said Thursday.
Duane Scott Muse, 42, and Rhett Allen Martin, 43, both of Fowler, were arrested in connection with the death of Daniel C. Riegle, police said. Firefighters found the 60-year-old Riegle’s body inside his burning Fowler home about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 6.
Coast Guard starts ice-breaking
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Ice-breaking operations were launched in the western Great Lakes, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Wednesday.
Officials said they have started what they call “Operation Taconite” in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River. The effort is in response to expanding ice in commercial ports, according to a news release.
Terre Haute VA clinic to open in ’21
TERRE HAUTE — A new $40 million, 46,000-square-foot Veterans Affairs clinic is projected to open during the summer of 2021, officials said Wednesday.
The facility to be built off Indiana 46 on Terre Haute’s east side will combine currently separate primary care and mental health clinics in Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reported. It will be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans.
Groundbreaking is expected in May or June 2020.
Driver choking leads to I-70 backup
NEW CASTLE — A semitrailer driver choking on a piece of pizza triggered a chain of events that left Interstate 70 clogged for more than three hours in eastern Indiana, state police said Wednesday.
The driver pulled off the highway’s westbound lanes about 40 miles east of Indianapolis and became stuck in mud just off the berm Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Associated Press
