ANDERSON — In an effort to protect hospital patients and limit the introduction of influenza/respiratory virus cases, Madison County’s three hospitals are temporarily adopting new patient-visitation guidelines.
Effective Dec. 20 at Community Hospital Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, and Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, the temporary patient-visitor policies will state:
• No visitors with flu or cold symptoms, cough, respiratory illness – with or without a fever.
• No visitors age 18 and younger.
• Visitation allowed only for immediate family, as identified by patients.
The goal of all three Madison County hospitals is to ensure the health and safety of patients, associates and visitors at their facilities. By temporarily limiting the volume of visitors, and discouraging those who are already sick and children from visiting, the hospitals believe they can help limit the spread of infection and continue to provide the appropriate level of care to patients.
Shrine Club closed for the holidays
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club will be closed until Monday, Jan. 6.
Police: Weekend crash killed 4
DECATUR — Four people riding in a passenger car weren’t wearing their seat belts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers, police said.
Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before continuing into the path of a pickup truck and they collided.
Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Effort to reopen bridge gets boost
NEW HARMONY — An effort to reopen a Wabash River bridge between Indiana and Illinois that was closed in 2012 amid safety concerns is getting a $350,000 boost from the state of Indiana.
Indiana officials announced the funding Friday for the Harmony Way Bridge, which runs between New Harmony, Indiana, and White County, Illinois, The Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Although there’s no timeline for reopening the span, the New Harmony-Wabash River Bridge Authority said the funding is “seed money” which represents a critical step toward repairing and reopening the bridge.
Two judges return from suspensions
JEFFERSONVILLE — Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.
Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22.
A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension, the News and Tribune reported.
