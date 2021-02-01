Former plant site eyed for solar farm
MUNCIE — The site of General Motors’ former Chevrolet plant in Muncie could become the home of a large solar farm once the central Indiana city completes a deal to buy the blighted property, officials said.
RACER Trust and Muncie officials said they have reached an agreement for the city to purchase the 53-acre main parcel of the former Chevrolet property. RACER Trust was created in 2011 to dispose of nearly 90 GM properties around the country, including the one in Muncie.
Food hurled to drive away robber
PLAINFIELD — Owners and workers at a small bakery and cobbler shop in suburban Indianapolis hurled baked goods and other objects at a masked robber to drive him away over the weekend.
WISH-TV reported Sunday that Matthew Marshall, 25, of Plainfield, was later arrested and charged with criminal confinement and robbery.
Marshall is accused of entering the Two Chicks Whisky Business early Saturday afternoon, locking the door and grabbing his hip as if to signal he was armed, according a Plainfield Police Department statement.
Man sentenced in 2014 robberies
HAMMOND — An Illinois man has received a 261-month sentence after he spent more than five years attempting to convince government experts that he was too delusional to face felony charges for bank robberies in northwest Indiana.
Jeremiah Ellis, 34, was sentenced Thursday. The man from Blue Island in Illinois admitted to robbing employees of two gas stations in Hammond, Indiana, in early 2014. Both times, he said he took the employees’ money at gunpoint.
Ellis and his co-defendant, Ashley Patterson, then held up an East Chicago bank several months later, authorities said. Government officials said Ellis and Patterson left their two children alone in their car as they took money at gunpoint from bank employees.
The Associated Press
Indiana logs 1,750 new cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana logged another 1,750 confirmed infections of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, health officials announced Sunday.
The Indiana Department of Health said the state has reported nearly 630,000 cases overall and nearly 9,600 deaths.
Starting Monday, Indiana’s crowd size limits will be relaxed following recent improvements in statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said the new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state’s four-level rating system.
-Associated Press
