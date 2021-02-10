Sheriff says crash seriously hurt man
PENDLETON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Crash Team investigated a personal injury crash that happened Tuesday on Fall Creek Drive south of Indiana 38 outside Pendleton.
A white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was driven by a Pendleton man traveling northbound on Fall Creek about a quarter of a mile south of Ind. 38 when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition, according to a release from the sheriff. Pendleton police and fire departments and Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted at the scene.
Weather-related crash on road
PENDLETON — A Rushville woman was taken to St. Vincent Hospital on Tuesday for neck pain after her vehicle slid off the snowy road and struck a bridge rail.
Alexis Carte, 19, was northbound on County Road 50 West from 1100 South. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Carte said she was traveling about 50 mph and that she was not familiar with the area and was slowing down in the curve. Pendleton Fire Department transported her to Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Anderson for a complaint of pain in her neck and body.
Calves escape farm for highway
LaPORTE — A herd of about 75 Holstein calves barreled down an Indiana highway after escaping a nearby farm early Tuesday morning.
Capt. Derek Allen, an off-duty officer who happened to be nearby in his department police car, quickly made a U-turn when he witnessed the cows running by in LaPorte County.
“It’s really important to note, these cows weren’t just walking, they were at a full gallop, if you will,” Allen told the South Bend Tribune.
He quickly got in front of the herd and drove ahead with his police lights flashing in order to warn oncoming traffic.
Allen, along with LaPorte County Det. Jim Fish, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south.
Senate votes to override veto
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican lawmakers took the first step Monday toward overriding the Indiana governor’s veto of a bill blocking cities from regulating rental properties, which opponents argue would take away the ability of local officials to protect tenants from abusive landlords.
The state Senate voted 30-17 to override the veto that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued in March following the end of the 2020 legislative session.
The bill establishes uniform statewide regulations, which Republican Sen. Aaron Freeman of Indianapolis called a “one kind of floor for landlord tenant issues in the state” rather than a “hodgepodge” of local regulations.
Tenant advocates, however, have maintained the proposal would be unfair to the estimated 30%, or some 2 million, of Indiana residents living in rental housing and tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords.
Staff and Associated Press
