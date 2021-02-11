No Tea Party meeting Thursday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, March 11.
Economic meeting via Zoom planned
ANDERSON — A public meeting of the Anderson Economic Development Commission will be held remotely and electronically on Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Access to the meeting is available via Zoom by entering or clicking on the following link: https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/94610210376?pwd=K0NvOFpNQWNieHU1TmxiQ3Q2TlVKQT09 Passcode: 586504
Kindergarten event in Daleville
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten Round-Up will be held on April 28 in the gymnasium of Daleville Elementary School.
Parents/guardians must call for an appointment. You will need to bring birth certificate, shot records and two proofs of residency. All children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1.
Children must live in the Daleville school district or have a transfer approval letter from Central Office. If you are out of the district and have a child already attending Daleville schools, you still need to have an approval letter.
Call 765-378-0251 to schedule a time for your child.
Post offices close on Presidents Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices throughout the Greater Indiana District will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
There will be no mail delivery or caller service on that day. All services resume on Tuesday.
