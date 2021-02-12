Ice, snow affect southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE — A winter storm that coated southern Indiana with ice and snow downed small trees and tree limbs and led to the closing of schools and government offices Thursday.
Jeffersonville City Hall, the Clark County Circuit Courts and U.S. District Court in New Albany all were closed as were the University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana and Evansville-area schools.
The National Weather Service reported 0.27 inches of ice accumulation at the Evansville airport between midnight and 7 a.m. local time.
Pedestrian dies; driver hit gas pedal
GOSHEN — A motorist attempting to brake stepped on the gas pedal instead, running over and killing a 44-year-old woman she was trying to pick up Wednesday morning in northern Indiana, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, an employee of ADEC Inc., told Goshen police that as she began to stop, she pressed the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to knock the victim to the ground.
ADEC serves developmentally disabled clients in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
U of E drops plans to cut music dept.
EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville has dropped its plans to eliminate the school’s music department following an outcry by students, alumni and community members.
School officials announced Monday that instead of cutting the department they will take steps to expand its reach throughout the community by establishing a music conservatory, creating a music therapy clinic and renovating campus performance space.
Company fined after deaths of 3 workers
COLUMBIA CITY — State regulators have fined an excavating company $14,400 for workplace safety violations discovered after three workers, including a father and son, died in August while working on a northeastern Indiana sewer project.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration imposed the fine on Jan. 29 against Fort Wayne-based Crosby Excavating Inc. after an inspection found three “serious” safety violations and one “repeat” safety violation.
Jason R. Ball, 48, and his son, Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, died along with Douglas M. Kramer, 43, of Fort Wayne, on Aug. 25 after they became trapped about 20 feet below ground inside a manhole while working on a storm sewer project in Columbia City.
Indiana may require FAFSA submission
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would require students at public schools to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid advanced to the Indiana House after lawmakers approved the measure in a Senate vote Tuesday.
Under the plan, authored by Republican Sen. Jean Leising, high school seniors would be required to fill out a FAFSA form unless a parent or school administrator signs an exemption waiver.
Only 60% of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form, according to the National College Attainment Network. Leising said that left more than $70 million in potential federal aid unclaimed by Hoosier learners.
Indiana ranks 32nd in the country for student FAFSA completion.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.