Man sentenced for injuring child
PORTLAND — An eastern Indiana man on the run for seven years to avoid criminal proceedings has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for forcing a 5-year-old boy’s hands into scalding water in 2011.
Muncie’s Star Press reports that Marcus A. Ternet, 53, was sentenced Friday by a Jay County judge. Jurors convicted him in December for battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years old. He faced a maximum 20-year term.
Ternet’s trial was set to begin in 2012, but he never showed. A judge then issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and jailed in 2019.
$3.6M awarded to whistleblower
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based medical supply company’s former manager has won $3.6 million in a settlement of her whistleblower lawsuit accusing that company and a health insurance company of defrauding a government insurance program.
Crystal Derrick, who was a national account manager in Roche Diagnostics Corp.’s diabetes division, was awarded the money nearly two years after filing the whistleblower case against her former employer, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Roche Diagnostics and Humana Inc. paid $12.5 million to settle the lawsuit. Derrick received 29% of that settlement agreement. The remainder of the payment went to the government, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Lawsuit shield bill sent to governor
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill giving Indiana businesses and others broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 was given final approval Monday by state lawmakers.
The Republican-dominated state Senate voted 39-7 to send the bill to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has endorsed the proposal. House members voted last week to approve the bill, which is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders even though supporters don’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.
The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020— just before the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in Indiana — and only allow lawsuits against businesses when “gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct” can be proved with “clear and convincing evidence.”
Gun permit, abortion bills advanceINDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators advanced two measures Monday that join Republican-led drives across the country to tighten abortion laws and loosen gun restrictions.
One Indiana House committee voted 9-3 in favor of a bill that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process, while another Republican-dominated committee endorsed repealing the state law requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public.
The repeal of Indiana’s handgun permit law, which a House committee approved in a 9-3 vote, would allow any resident to carry a handgun unless for reasons including previous felony convictions, being under a restraining order or having dangerous mental illnesses.
Associated Press
