Museum founded by Eva Kor reopens
TERRE HAUTE — A western Indiana museum founded by Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness, has reopened following a six-month-long closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center reopened in Terre Haute on Friday, when 26 visitors showed up to see a new exhibit and hear the stories of Holocaust survivors.
“We are excited to have people back, and we are trying to be very cautionary with our cleaning routines and safety,” museum director Leah Simpson told the Tribune-Star.
Patoka Lake fire destroys 11 boats
BIRDSEYE — A fire destroyed 11 boats at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake and damaged 11 others, Indiana conservation officers said.
The fire began about 8:45 a.m. Friday and marina staff tried to extinguish it, officers said. Staff successfully moved two boats from the docks, creating a fire break.
No injuries were reported.
Jet crash kills Air Force pilot, student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force said Sunday that a flying instructor and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama.
The Air Force released the name of the instructor who died when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed Friday near Montgomery, Alabama. He was identified as Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was from Pekin, Indiana.
The Columbus Air Force Base is home of the 14th Flying Training Wing, The wing’s mission is specialized undergraduate pilot training.
Brown County Park added to Register
NASHVILLE — Southern Indiana’s popular Brown County State Park has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, making it the state’s largest historic district.
The park’s recent addition to the National Register is “a great honor” said Patrick Haulter, the interpretive naturalist for the 16,000-acre park, which features rugged hills, ridges and fog-shrouded ravines.
“It really speaks to how important this park is, not only to the people who live here, but to everyone,” he said in a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Brown County State Park opened in 1929 near Nashville. It’s Indiana’s largest state park.
Repayment sought for fugitive manhunt
CROWN POINT — Lake County is seeking repayment of more than $30,000 from a private transport company for a manhunt police mounted after a fugitive escaped while being extradited from Texas.
The Lake County Commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday to send REDI Transports a letter seeking reimbursement from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, company for the expenses incurred during the two-week-long manhunt and recapture of Leon Taylor.
The 22-year-old Hammond man is a suspect in a Chicago man’s murder.
