One Nation offers program at library
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will host a program from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Anderson Public Library.
Consultant Lindi Conover will present the program, which will cover the need for groups to narrow their focus, prioritize their efforts and much more.
Masks and social distancing are recommended. One Nation will provide safe snacks and drinks. All groups and individuals are welcome to attend.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
The Herald Bulletin
