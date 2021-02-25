Woman secures $200K settlement
LEXINGTON, Ky. — An Indiana woman who gave birth alone in a Kentucky jail will receive $200,000 settlement after arguing that correction staffers were deliberately indifferent to her medical needs, according to a news report.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove approved the settlement amount.
Kelsey Love, 32, filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Franklin County Regional Jail ignored her while she screamed in pain during her labor in May 2017.
Love was eight months pregnant when officers arrested her in Kentucky for suspected impaired driving.
Under the settlement, the Franklin County jail and the jail employees named in the legal challenge did not admit fault. The county maintains that there was no evidence to suggest Love was in labor.
Man sentenced for killing ex’s beau
LAFAYETTE — A northern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to killing a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in the gruesome 2019 slaying.
The Tippecanoe County judge who sentenced Talmadge Jasper, 20, on Tuesday, ordered the Lafayette man to serve 45 years of that sentence, the Journal & Courier reported.
Jasper pleaded guilty in August to murder in the May 2019 killing of 29-year-old Ryan Martin. Prosecutors said Jasper, then 18, lured Martin to his Lafayette apartment and struck him from behind four times with a sledgehammer as Martin sat on a couch.
Prosecutors said Jasper then strangled the still-breathing Martin to death, wrapped his body in a plastic tote and hid it in a closet.
Repayment for manhunt sought
CROWN POINT — Lake County is seeking repayment of more than $30,000 from a private transport company for a manhunt police mounted after a fugitive escaped while being extradited from Texas.
The Lake County Commissioners unanimously agreed to send REDI Transports a letter seeking reimbursement from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, company for the expenses incurred during the two-week-long manhunt and recapture of Leon Taylor.
The letter also seeks repayment of the company’s original charge for transporting Taylor, 22, from Texas to Lake County, where the Hammond man is a suspect in a Chicago man’s murder, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Woman: I spent public funds
PORTLAND — A Jay County woman pleaded guilty to diverting more than $86,000 in public funds and spending it on personal indulgences during her time as a local trustee.
Katina Miller pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court to one count of wire fraud. The Bryant woman had been indicted in January on two wire fraud counts, the Star Press reported.
Miller was a township trustee in Jay County’s Bearcreek Township from 2015 through 2018. Her indictment alleged that she used the township’s two debit cards and wrote unauthorized checks to herself, eventually using a total of $86,755.39 “to pay her own personal, unauthorized charges.”
Under her plea deal, Miller agreed to pay $86,755.39 to the township “as well as any insurance company who had paid any claim based on my fraud.”
Associated Press
