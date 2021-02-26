ACS board, staff set outreach meeting
ANDERSON — A one-hour outreach meeting is planned Tuesday by the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees and staff.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Southview Preschool Center, 4500 Main St. Attendees are required to wear masks.
According to the notice from ACS, this meeting is for comment, questions and input from all ACS personnel. The meeting site is fully accessible. Any person requiring further accommodations should contact the superintendent at the school corporation’s central office, 1600 Hillcrest Ave., 765-641-2081.
Alex school board to meet March 8
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Schools board will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all people. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact Rachel Martin with the school corporation’s administrative office at 765-724-4496.
Input sought on housing project
ANDERSON — Pathstone Workforce Housing Project, in partnership with the city of Anderson, will host a virtual community input meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Learn about the upcoming workforce housing project and about Pathstone’s design approach. Community members are asked to share their thoughts to help this project be successful, according to a press release.
To register, call 765-286-2162. The sign-up deadline is Monday.
Police seek escapee from Henry County
NEW CASTLE — One of two inmates who escaped from the Henry County Jail remained at large Thursday morning, authorities said.
Jacob Dean Vanpelt, 26, escaped around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Maj. Jay Davis said.
The other escapee, Blake Adrian Michael Tutrow, 21, was captured at a nearby apartment complex.
The inmates escaped through an unsecured door while a security check was being conducted, he said.
Vanpelt, of New Castle, was charged last week in Henry Circuit Court with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, criminal recklessness, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Suit: Excessive force caused death
INDIANAPOLIS — The estate of an Indianapolis woman who died from a lack of oxygen in 2019 after officers restrained her facedown in a church is suing the city and its police department, alleging that officers caused her death by using excessive force.
The federal lawsuit contends that the city and its police department violated Eleanor Northington’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. It alleges officers used “excessive force, principally handcuffs” to restrain her and wrestled the obese woman to the floor on her stomach, “placing a knee in her back” as she was facedown in the Mount Calvary Apostolic Church.
“Ms. Northington was unable to breathe and suffocated to death in the old shag carpeting,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial.
Staff and Associated Press
