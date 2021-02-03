Lawmaker returns after hospitalization
INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime Indiana lawmaker has returned to the Legislature after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Democratic Rep. Vanessa Summers of Indianapolis told House members Tuesday that she was hospitalized for 18 days, including 11 days in the intensive care unit, and was still using supplemental oxygen to breathe.
Summers, 62, who has been a House member since 1991, credited walking about 15 miles a week before she became sick with helping her survive COVID-19.
Senate backs bill to ban renaming cities
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to ban Indianapolis and more than 100 other Indiana cities from ever changing their names has been approved by the state Senate.
Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis said he sponsored the bill to prevent any movement toward renaming Indianapolis because it includes the word Indian following Native American protests that have led to the renaming of professional sports teams.
Senators voted 36-11 largely along party lines Tuesday to advance the proposal to the House for consideration. The bill would prohibit the four cities named in the state Constitution — Indianapolis, Clarksville, Vincennes and Evansville — and some 140 cities referenced in state laws from name changes.
Police: Man backed van into fire station
ELKHART — A Michigan man is accused of backing a van into a northern Indiana city’s fire department after he first tried unsuccessfully to crash it into a nearby police building.
James Campbell of Edwardsburg, Michigan, faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, auto theft and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, The Elkhart Truth reported
Campbell, 34, was arrested Friday following a police pursuit that ended when a Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving struck a flagpole and a utility pole. During that chase, police said the van struck a car, sending its driver and a juvenile passenger to the hospital with injuries.
Associated Press
Coroner: Death of woman in fire a homicide
BLOOMINGTON — The death of a woman who was found inside a Bloomington apartment building that caught fire has been ruled a homicide by the Monroe County coroner.
Teresa Michael, 32, may have been strangled, Coroner Joani Shields said in an email Monday to news media.
Officers and firefighters were called to the fire on the city’s west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and located the woman inside one of the apartments, police have said.
Indiana tops 10,000 coronavirus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the first cases were reported in the state nearly 11 months ago.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday added 65 coronavirus deaths occurring over several days to the statewide total, pushing it to 10,054 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
Nearly 1,500 deaths have been recorded statewide during January.
