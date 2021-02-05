Law license suspended again
INDIANAPOLIS — A former central Indiana prosecutor who pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of criminal confinement, identity deception, official misconduct and domestic battery has lost his law license for four more years.
The Indiana Supreme Court levied the suspension Wednesday against former Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper, who admitted brutally beating and confining his fiance and stealing her cellphone in March 2019.
The court ruled that Cooper narrowly avoided disbarment. His law license has been suspended for nearly two years.
After his guilty pleas, a judge sentenced Cooper to 540 days of probation.
Lawmakers seek expanded visitation
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are seeking to change visitation restrictions at the state’s health and residential care sites amid concerns about residents’ declining interactions with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.
A measure that advanced to the full House Wednesday after a unanimous committee vote would require health facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident during compassionate care situations. Those include if the resident is dying, grieving a recent death, experiencing emotional distress or needing encouragement to eat or drink.
Under the bill, long-term care facilities would also be required to participate in the state health department’s Essential Family Caregivers Program during a declared emergency, a public health emergency, or similar crisis.
Legal fight could leave casino empty
GARY — The legal fight over ownership of a new $300 million casino in northwestern Indiana could leave it sitting unused for possibly months after construction work is completed.
Indiana Gaming Commission has told the parent company of Gary’s Majestic Star Casinos to be ready to operate its gambling boats along Lake Michigan until at least June, instead of moving forward with plans to close them in March or April when the new in-land casino in Gary was expected to open, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Meanwhile, Hard Rock is continuing to recruit, hire and train hundreds of employees for the new casino along Interstate 80/94 that its website — and roadside billboards across the state — still say is scheduled to open in spring 2021.
Lawmakers pull plug on virus bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease.
The measure, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.” They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment.
Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor, said Wednesday there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill.
Those backing the bill said it’s necessary to protect personal freedom, and that Hoosiers should be able to decide for themselves whether to get any vaccinations.
