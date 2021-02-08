Zoo tigers test positive for virus
FORT WAYNE — Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, zoo officials have announced.
Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb. 1 first saw mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 in one Sumatran tiger.
Fecal samples for the tigers, Bugara and Indah, were collected for testing and came back positive with the virus. Staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox says the male tiger has been experiencing a dry cough, while the female has not shown symptoms.
EPA proposes cleanup of Delco siteKOKOMO — Contaminated soil and groundwater at the central Indiana site of a former General Motors plant would be cleaned up under a plan drafted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that aims to help open up the land for redevelopment.
The EPA’s plan, announced Wednesday, would remediate and manage tainted soil and groundwater at the former GM Delco Plant 5 facility in Kokomo, where workers assembled and tested circuit boards between 1953 and 1991, when the plant closed.
The plant was demolished in 1993. Since then, the 10.5-acre property has sat vacant due to redevelopment restrictions requiring that the prime real estate be remediated before it can be used again, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Gary honors late mayor with day
GARY — The city of Gary has replaced Columbus Day with a holiday honoring its late Mayor Richard Hatcher, who became one of the first Black mayors of a big U.S. city when he was elected in 1967.
The Gary Common Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday in favor a resolution making Richard Gordon Hatcher Day the second Monday of October for city employees, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Gary becomes the latest U.S. city to rename Columbus Day, which is now called Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some states. Native American tribes and others say celebrating Christopher Columbus, the 15th century explorer, ignores the effect the European arrival in the Americas had on the native peoples, who suffered violence, disease, enslavement, racism and exploitation at the hands of settlers.
Bat infestation troubles county’s offices
VINCENNES — County employees in a southwestern Indiana county are ducking for cover these days amid a bat infestation that periodically sends the flying mammals fluttering through their offices.
The Knox County commissioners said Tuesday that a former jail building in downtown Vincennes that houses the county’s probation department, E-911 and community corrections is infested with bat that have been plaguing employees in all three departments.
To deal with the unwanted guests, the commissioners sought estimates on the cost of removing the animals and received proposals from two companies, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial reported.
