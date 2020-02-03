Firefighters injured in house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis firefighters have been hospitalized after battling a blaze Saturday night at a vacant home in disrepair, authorities said.
The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Rita Reith crews arrived to the two-story structure under heavy flames.
“Firefighters had a difficult time getting in front of the fire because it had such a head start,” Reith said.
The fire was under control within an hour.
Neighbors told authorities that the home has been vacant for some time. Reith said the house was in disrepair with holes in the floor.
One firefighter fell through a hole in the floor and possibly sustained a rib injury. The other was hospitalized for possible dehydration.
Police: 1 dead after train, car crash
AUSTIN — Indiana State Police announced an investigation Sunday into a crash between a train and a car that left one person dead and two others seriously injured in Scott County.
The collision happened Saturday around 5 p.m. between a northbound CSX train and a 2005 Nissan traveling westbound in Austin, authorities said.
Stephanie R. Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. Two other passengers in the vehicle, including a juvenile, were flown to a hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.
3 meetings for proposed routes
LOOGOOTEE — A proposed four-lane highway that would improve southwestern Indiana’s connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings on the project’s proposed routes.
The route options being studied by an Evansville company will be presented during February’s meetings on the Mid-States Corridor, a limited-access highway that would run north from the Ohio River city of Rockport through parts of southwestern Indiana before linking with I-69, The (Jasper) Herald reported.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with the development authority on an environmental impact statement that’s required for construction projects that will include federal funding.
The public meetings on the highway’s proposed routes will be held Feb. 18 at Loogootee High School in Loogootee; Feb. 19 at Bedford Middle School in Bedford; and Feb. 20 at Jasper Middle School in Jasper.
Indy Council has 4 LGBTQ members
INDIANAPOLIS — Four members of the Indianapolis City-County Council openly identify as members of the LGBTQ community, which is the most ever for the legislative body, according to a published report.
Newly-elected member Ali Brown, who is bisexual, said none of the candidates won in November for that reason.
“None of that was part of (anything) groundbreaking or anything like that,” Brown told the Indianapolis Star in a story published Sunday. “It was just something that was.”
But LGBTQ advocates hope it means their concerns are better heard.
Associated Press
