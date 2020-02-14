Mother of 3 crash victims not charged
ROCHESTER — A northern Indiana mother of three children killed as they were crossing a rural, two-lane highway to get on a school bus will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced to prison for the crash, prosecutors said Friday.
The office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed that he’s decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester, WRTV-TV reported.
After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children’s mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.
Police probe theft of sculptures
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the theft of two metal sculptures from White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.
The two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen from their posts on the park’s Environmental Trail sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, Indiana State Capitol Police Detective Charles Meneely said in a news release Friday.
Juvenile in custody attempts hanging
VIGO COUNTY — An attempted hanging Thursday by a juvenile in custody at the Vigo County Juvenile Center is prompting a review of the facility for safety, Sheriff John Plasse said.
The girl in custody was seen on the floor of her cell by a guard, who entered the cell and rendered aid, the sheriff said. She had attempted to hang herself.
The juvenile was alert and talking, but as a precaution, an ambulance was called and she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Animal shelter seeks support
MUNCIE — Muncie’s Animal Care and Control director said he inherited a budget and staffing problem that will take public support to fully fix.
“It is a must that needs to be addressed,” said Ethan Browning.
Among the issues: a leaking roof that needs to be replaced and a handful of part-time workers to handle as many as 500 cats and dogs a day.
‘The Masked Singer’ coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — “The Masked Singer” is coming to Indianapolis.
The reality TV series “The Masked Singer” is launching a 46-show national tour featuring two celebrity guest hosts and one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise until they are unmasked at the end of the night.
The tour will make a stop at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Sunday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m.
