Four young people found slain in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Four young people were fatally shot inside an apartment in Indianapolis, an apparent targeted attack that is the state capital’s latest tragedy “fueled by senseless violence,” the city’s mayor said Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported that an apartment’s patio door had been shattered and possibly shot out and that “subjects” were seeing fleeing the scene. Inside the apartment, officers found three men and one woman — all between the ages of 19 and 21 — dead from apparent gunshots, police said.
No one was in custody as of Thursday morning in connection with the killings, police said.
Indianapolis mayor backs Buttigieg
INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential bid gained the backing Thursday of Indiana’s other highest-profile Democrat as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined in filing the paperwork to place the former South Bend mayor’s name on the state’s May primary ballot.
Buttigieg joins a crowded field of nine Democrats who’ve qualified for the Indiana ballot as his unlikely rise over the past year to the top tier of presidential hopefuls continues.
Hogsett told a few dozen Buttigieg supporters outside the Indiana secretary of state’s office that Buttigieg has shown an ability to work across party lines and “represents the best of what makes America work.”
“Pete’s ability to give hope to all those disaffected with the status quo is exactly what our state and our country need right now,” Hogsett said.
Owens drops out of gubernatorial race
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers on Wednesday became the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb as the only other expected candidate dropped out of the race.
Tech business leader Josh Owens announced his endorsement of Myers in a statement as he ended his candidacy two days ahead Friday’s filing deadline for the May primary.
Bridge closed after truck hits frame
EVANSVILLE — An 80-year-old bridge in southwestern Indiana is now closed indefinitely after inspectors found that it sustained major damage when a truck carrying an oversize load struck it last month.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the southbound U.S. 41 truss bridge spanning Pigeon Creek was extensively damaged in the Jan. 21 incident. INDOT engineers decided to close the bridge the same day, pending a more extensive review.
Man pleads guilty to abusing man
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to charges that he put an elderly disabled man in a headlock and otherwise abused him while working as his caregiver in 2017.
William Putty, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to 11 felony counts of battery to a disabled person causing bodily injury without reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The Newburgh man’s sentencing is scheduled for April 3.
