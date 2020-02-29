Indy schools cancel Friday’s bus routes
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indiana’s largest school districts canceled bus service Friday after too many drivers called in sick in an apparent labor dispute.
The Indianapolis Public Schools said schools remained open but students unable to get to them because of no buses would not be marked absent.
Judge sticks to man’s guilty plea
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indianapolis doctor faces decades behind bars after a judge refused to allow him to back out of his plea deal.
Devon Seats pleaded guilty in January to murder and three counts of burglary in the November 2017 slaying of Dr. Kevin Rodgers, who was fatally shot in his home. Seats had admitted breaking into Rodgers’ home and shooting him to death, according to court documents, but he surprised Marion County prosecutors when he told the court on Feb. 13 — the day he was expected to be sentenced — that he wanted out of his plea agreement.
Businesses propose U.S. 30 freeway
VALPARAISO — The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana is arranging for several unnamed business leaders to meet with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the critical need to turn U.S. 30 into a freeway.
Along with increasing rural broadband and early-childhood education, the chamber has set the U.S. 30 conversion as a priority. Converting it to a freeway from the Ohio border to Valparaiso toward Chicago would mean it would have stoplights in higher-traffic areas but not at every intersection, such as at county roads. Now, the stoplights cause backups for a mile in some areas during high-traffic times.
Realtors: Demand exceeds homes
EVANSVILLE — The Evansville area is currently in the longest-running real estate boom in history, and there aren’t enough available homes to meet the demand, according to Ken Newcomb, president of F.C. Tucker Commercial.
Housing data taken for Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey counties showed the average sales price for homes rose from $162,500 to a record high of $169,000 just in the past year.
Cummins extends employee travel ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Cummins Inc. has issued a company-wide travel ban to South Korea and parts of Italy in addition to maintaining restrictions on all employee travel in and out of China until next month as world health officials continue to grapple with an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.
The virus, known as COVID-19, has infected more than 82,000 people globally and caused 2,800 deaths, with cases of the illness surging in South Korea and northern Italy.
Rezoning for solar park approved
FRANKFORT — The local plan commission voted this week to approve a petition to rezone 1,779 acres of land for a solar park.
The approval is the first step toward the possible construction of a solar field that would primarily occupy land around Kilmore. County commissioners must approve the plan.
Associated Press and HSPA News Service
