Frankton lifts boil water advisory
FRANKTON — The boil water advisory issued on Tuesday for the town of Frankton was lifted Sunday.
Results of tests collected were returned satisfactory as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Town of Frankton Municipal Water Utility.
If there are any questions, contact the Frankton Town Hall at 765-754-7285.
Man charged in homicide in church
INDIANAPOLIS — A 57-year-old man has been charged in the death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed last year inside an Indianapolis church, authorities said.
One count of murder has been filed against Robert Burks of Indianapolis. Police said he was arrested Friday after an investigation into the death of 58-year-old Julie Morey at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was found dead on Nov. 3, 2019.
Burks is currently in custody in Monroe County for a separate case involving battery from 2018.
Project doubling I&M’s solar energy
GRANGER — Construction is expected to start this spring on a project more than doubling Indiana Michigan Power’s electricity production from solar energy sources.
The Fort Wayne-based company has won approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the solar farm planned for the Granger area just northeast of South Bend. Completion for the project is expected later this year and is expected to generate 20 megawatts of electricity a year, enough to power 2,700 homes, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Contractor faces federal charges
HAMMOND — An Illinois contractor faces federal charges in Indiana for allegedly defrauding a blight removal program of nearly $100,000 in phony invoices.
Mahmoud “Mike” Alshuaibi was indicted by a grand jury on six felony counts of wire fraud, theft and making false statements, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
He’s the owner of IESCO Construction, Inc. of South Holland, Illinois. He surrendered Thursday at a hearing before Magistrate Judge John Martin.
He’s accused of stealing money from the Hardest Hit Fund, a federal program to demolish abandoned houses and eliminate urban blight.
Staff and Associated Press
